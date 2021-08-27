Galaxy S21 FE: Samsung Cites Cell Phone in YouTube Premium ad

The announcement of a partnership between Samsung and Google confirmed that the launch of the Galaxy S21 FE may be getting closer. The information was found in an image published on the manufacturer’s French website.

The banner description highlights that buyers of smartphones from the Galaxy S21 lineup, including the as-yet-unannounced FE model, will get a two- to four-month free subscription to the YouTube Premium service. Apparently, the promotion will be exclusive to France.

Although the ad uses the image of the Galaxy S20 Ultra, Samsung may have accidentally listed the “S21 FE”. However, the company would hardly keep confidential information so noticeable in a promotional image.

Recently, the leak of 3D renders and the approval by Anatel were also pointed out as strong signs that the device is close to launch. Remembering that the brand itself accidentally posted a photo of the alleged cell phone on Instagram.

For now, there is no official information about the Galaxy S21 FE announcement. Rumors indicate that the South Korean manufacturer’s new smartphone will be released in October — a strategy not to compete directly with the iPhone 13.

Possible Galaxy S21 FE Specifications

Some leaks cite that the Galaxy S21 FE may use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor. As well, the model should feature a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate and biometric reader under the display.

Other highlights are the rear triple camera module with 12 MP main sensor and OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) technology. Finally, the cell phone must deliver a 4500 mAh battery with support for fast charging of 25W.