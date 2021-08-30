Galaxy S21 FE May Be Released in September, According To Rumor

Last Friday (27), leaker Mauri QHD stated in a Twitter post that the Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition) cell phone, the “accessible” version of the Galaxy S21, will be officially unveiled on September 8th.

According to speculation on the site Sammobile, the announcement of the device on that date indicates that the cell will go on pre-sale in mid-September, with mass availability at the end of the month. With this, the model can reach the same launch window as other great devices in the 2nd semester, such as the iPhone 13.

“This source is generally right, but I can never share these leaks (they’re risky). This is one of the few I can get. As usual, he got the information from a Sammy [Samsung] representative, but warned that he prefers to wait to confirm “, added Mauri QHD.

Last Saturday (28), journalist Max Weibach showed that the device’s name was seen in a demo window — store name and location were not detailed — and earlier this month, an image of the device was leaked by Samsung in an advertisement on Instagram. It is worth mentioning the fact that the S21 FE was approved in the United States and Anatel in early July, so the launch may be earlier than expected because of old rumors that pointed to October due to the shortage of chips in the market .

There are still no official details on the price of the product. For a comparison, its predecessor, the Galaxy S20 FE, was made available in Brazil in November 2020 costing R$4,499 in the version with 128 GB of internal storage and 6 GB of RAM — the price varies between R$ 2 thousand and R$ 3,000 in August this year.

Possible technical specifications

Last week, the Android Central portal revealed that the S21 FE was “leaked” by the datasheet on the Google Play Console (GPC), revealing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. There is still the possibility of the device being separated into two variants, one of which can take advantage of the Exynos 2100, made by Samsung itself.

The listing on Anatel reported a 4,370 mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. The specifications leaked by TENNA, a Chinese regulator, show a 6.4-inch screen and the use of Android 11.

According to Sam Mobile, the device’s display can have Full HD+ resolution with a sampling rate of 120 Hz. The equipment was also spotted in a benchmark, even having photos and prices disclosed in speculation.

Samsung has not yet confirmed the device’s hardware details, so all information should be considered with caution.