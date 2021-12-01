Galaxy S21 FE: Leaked Images Show Phone Colors

Galaxy S21 FE: This Wednesday (1), journalist Roland Quandt revealed through the WinFuture portal the leak of renderings on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. The new images showcase the smartphone’s design and color options that should be available at launch.

As you can see below, the phone has an aesthetic similar to the rest of the S21 family, but without the color contrast between the phone’s body and the bulge of the camera cluster. The images show that the novelty can be sold in green, black, violet and white, but they do not exclude the possibility of more colors. In addition, they support the look and feel displayed by Abhishek Soni on November 18th and follow the 3D models reported by leak expert Evan Blass.

Other Roland Quandt rumors follow past speculation, such as the use of the Samsung Exynos 2100 — the Snapdragon 888 may be present in certain regions. Rumors point to a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate.

With the release of ONE UI 4 for the S21 family this month, it’s possible that the FE will arrive already using the Android 12 interface. See more expected technical specs in our product special.

Furthermore, the journalist informs that the product’s “basic” configuration of RAM and internal storage (128 GB) will cost 660 euros, with the use of 256 GB of internal space raising the price to 705. Germany is a little more affordable — 649 and 699 euros, respectively.