Galaxy S21 FE Leak Reveals Color Options

Galaxy S21 FE is one of the most talked phones of recent times. A promotional image has now been added to the leaks about the Galaxy S21, which looks like it was prepared directly by Samsung. In this image, it is possible to see different color options of the phone. The phone is available in light purple, green, black and white color options.

The Galaxy S21 FE had previously passed Geekbench’s benchmark test. This test result revealed features such as Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 6 or 8 GB RAM, Android 11. However, recently, Samsung’s claim that it can use its own production Exynos processors on this phone has also come to the fore.

Galaxy S21FE will have a 32-megapixel front camera in the hole in the middle of the screen. The screen, which is expected to be 6.41 inches in size, is said to offer Full HD + resolution.

128 and 256 GB storage options will be available for the phone. The Galaxy S21 FE will be powered by a battery with a capacity of 4500 mAh. This battery will come with 45W charging support.

There has been no official statement from Samsung for the Galaxy S21 FE promotion. According to South Korean sources, the smartphone will become official in October.