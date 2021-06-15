Galaxy S21 FE Introduction Date New Claim

Galaxy S21 FE launch date: Samsung was expected to introduce the Galaxy S21 FE model with its new foldable phones in August. However, a new news sourced from South Korea shows that this phone may be introduced in September or October.

The report also states that the August 3 date for the promotion of foldable phones Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 is not correct. Although it is said that the promotion will be held in August, a definite date is not given for this. However, it is insistently emphasized that the Galaxy S21 FE will not be seen at this event.

The news that the production of the S21 FE was stopped due to the problems in the supply of chips had recently come to the agenda. The latest news shows that the Galaxy S21 FE will not be introduced in August, regardless of chip design.

According to previous leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will come with a 6.4-inch 120Hz display. At the heart of the smartphone will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. This processor will be accompanied by 6 or 8 GB of RAM. Internal storage options will be 64 and 128 GB. The details of the three cameras on the back of the phone, which is expected to carry a 32-megapixel front camera, are not yet known. The Galaxy S21 FE is expected to provide the energy it needs with a 4500 mAh battery.