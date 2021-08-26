Galaxy S21 FE features appeared on Google Play!

The Fan Edition variant, which Samsung brought after the flagships, usually includes the standards that developed after the release of the phone. The Fan Edition variant that Samsung planned for its latest flagship appeared on Instagram a while ago, and we shared it with you. Now, the Galaxy S21 FE features have emerged.

Galaxy S21 FE features are no different than we expected

The first official appearance of the Galaxy 21 Fan Edition was in an Instagram post. In the shared image, the back design of the device was similar to the leaked images. Before the device was first spotted on Instagram, there were already leaks regarding its design and features. The feature expectations among them are almost indistinguishable from the features emerging today.

To publish an app on the Google Play Store, developers use the Play Console. There is also a database in this tool that can get information about all Android devices. Some developers noticed that the Galaxy S21 FE model is registered in this database along with its specifications. Thus, we learned the features of the phone before the official announcement. If we talk about the features, we can say that we see the same features that were said in previous leaks.