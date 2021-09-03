Galaxy S21 FE: Everything We Know About Samsung Phones

Galaxy S21 FE: Without much to hide, the Galaxy S21 FE is already the protagonist of a number of rumors and left few surprises for Samsung fans. Currently, details about its look, performance and components have been revealed before its release through approval documents — a problem compounded by successive delays in its arrival on the market.

However, there is still a lot to be excited about with the launch of the Galaxy S21 FE, which will be the new iteration of a category very popular among Samsung users, the “affordable high-ends”. To alleviate expectations before your arrival.

Cutting edge performance

Following the formula of its predecessors, the Galaxy S21 FE shouldn’t disappoint when it comes to performance. As suggested leaked, the model will reach the international market with the Exynos 2100 processor, Samsung, leaving the Snapdragon 888, Qualcomm, for selected locations.

Despite the history between the two lines of processors, the new models are equal in efficiency and promise a satisfying experience for users of all types. It is not yet confirmed which version of the Galaxy S21 FE will arrive in Brazil, however, it is speculated that it will be the variant equipped with Exynos 2100.

However, as with the Galaxy S20 FE, Samsung may change its mind after the launch and also implement the model with Snapdragon 888 in the Brazilian market. As far as RAM is concerned, the affordable high-end should offer options of 6GB or 8GB, accompanied by 128GB or 256GB of internal storage, respectively.