Galaxy S21 FE Confirmed In China, New Features Spotted

Galaxy S21 FE is one of the most talked phones of recent times. Almost every day, new details about the phone emerge. The Galaxy S21 has now been spotted in the records of TENAA, China’s telecommunications certification body. TENAA records are important in verifying the leaked information about the phone.

Galaxy S21 FE will carry a 6.4-inch screen with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It should be noted that this screen is larger than the standard Galaxy S21 screen. The aspect ratio of the Galaxy S21 FE’s screen will be 19.5:9. 155.7 x 74.5 7.9mm. It is worth noting that the phone with its dimensions is shorter and thinner than the S20 FE.

In the camera section, three different sensors are seen. The 32-megapixel main camera is accompanied by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and an 8-megapixel telephoto module. The abandonment of the 12-megapixel resolution on the main camera can be seen as an interesting choice. The phone can still record 4K video. The front camera resolution, which is 32 megapixels in the S20 FE, is reduced to 12 megapixels.

The Galaxy S21 FE is seen in TENAA records with 8 GB of RAM and 128 and 256 GB of storage. Since the phone passed the benchmark tests with 6 GB of RAM, it seems likely that this option will be offered to users. The battery capacity of 4500 mAh is also among the TENAA records.