Galaxy S21 FE: Arrows Point To August

Galaxy S21 FE rumors have been around for a long time. The latest leak about the phone, which is expected to become official in the summer, shows that the Galaxy S21 FE will appear in a variety of color options, just like its predecessor.

Analyst Ross Young stated that production for the Galaxy S21 FE will begin in July. The start of production in July, strengthens the possibility that the August 19 introduction date for the phone, which was previously put forward, will be correct. Young also shared the information that four different color options will be offered for the phone.

These color options are said to be gray, light green, light purple and white. In previous leaks, different color options were listed for the phone. Pink was also counted among the color options of the Galaxy S21 FE . However, in Young’s post, it is seen that green replaced pink.

The design of the Galaxy S21 FE is not expected to diverge from the general design language of the S21 series. The smartphone is said to have a 6.4-inch camera-hole Super AMOLED display. It remains unclear whether there will be microSD card support on the phone, whose storage options are 128 and 256 GB.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will likely come with a triple rear camera system. However, no concrete signs have been seen in the leaks yet. It is also among the expectations that the phone will have a 120 Hz display and Snapdragon 888 processor.