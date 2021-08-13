Galaxy S21 FE 5G Receives Bluetooth Certification and Gets Closer

The long-awaited Fan Edition of the Samsung Galaxy S21 is gradually being shown before its launch. Earlier this week, the South Korean manufacturer unwittingly gave a small teaser of the device to its Instagram account. Now, three versions have appeared listed on the Bluetooth SIG website, the organization that certifies Bluetooth standards for equipment.

In the list published this Friday (13) on the official website of the technology licensor, we can see that the model has not only received its certification, as it already has its model number and the Bluetooth version that it will use in its operation.

Bluetooth SIG certification shows that the marketing name Galaxy S21FE 5G has certified three model variants: SM-G990B, SM-G990B_DS and SM-G990N. All three support the Bluetooth 5.0 standard, which also works for the Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus. The Galaxy S21 Ultra is the only one of the S21 series to use the latest Bluetooth 5.2.

What to expect from the Galaxy S21 FE 5G?

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G will probably arrive with a version equipped with the Snapdragon 888 chip in the United States, while the international variants should present the Exynos 2100, made by Samsung itself.

The new member of the Galaxy S21 family is expected with a 6.5 inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O screen and 120 Hz update. The triple camera configuration is envisioned for a rear assembly with a main sensor and an ultrawide lens, both with 12 MP, plus a telephoto for 8 MP 3x optical zoom and, at the front, the 32 MP selfie camera.

Finally, the set comes complete with a 4,500 mAh battery supporting 25 watt fast charging, stereo speakers, IP68 water and dust resistance, and One UI 3.1 operating system based on Android 11. Rumors point to the launch of the device. for the beginning of October, but Samsung has not officially commented on the matter.