Galaxy S21 FE: 3D Renderings Show Cell Phone in Multiple Colors

The Galaxy S21 FE smartphone (“Fan Edition”) has been leaked once again, this time in 3D renderings that reveal the look of the Samsung device from every possible angle. The material can be viewed interactively, which allows knowing the supposed complete design of the model.

Among the visual highlights, you can check the rear layout of cameras with three sensors, the Infinity-O screen (with a discreet hole in the central part of the screen to house the selfie camera) and the absence of the traditional input for headphones 3.5 mm.

The models were published by leak expert Evan Blass, @evleaks, and they confirm the different color variations of the device. In addition to the white version, the device must have variants in grey, green, violet and blue.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE in Blue by Evan.Blass on Sketchfab

Direct successor to the Galaxy S20 FE, which was considered a success by the company, the Galaxy S21 FE should have been released a few months ago, but has been delayed more than once by the South Korean manufacturer. The expectation was that the model would appear at the event of revealing the brand’s new folding, which did not happen.

In recent weeks, the device was spotted in benchmarks and homologated in the US and Anatel. The new expected release date for the model is October 2021.