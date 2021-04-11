Galaxy S21 Fan Edition leaked new images

Galaxy S21 Fan Edition leak, a new model is coming to Samsung’s budget-friendly FE series. Galaxy S21 Fan Edition, which has been on the agenda with its leaks for a while, has emerged with its new images and features.

Fan Edition versions, positioned as mid-top level, meet the expectations in terms of price and performance. The Galaxy S21 Fan Edition, which is expected to be one of them now, has been fleshed out with new leaks.

Galaxy S21 Fan Edition comes at an affordable price

It was previously suggested that the S21 series would be a budget-friendly model. However, there was not much information about this. But the new images shared by sources today reveal some details about Samsung’s next FE model.

Galaxy S21 Fan Edition will be released with a price performance claim. Images shared by the Voice website confirm the design of the device. Accordingly, Samsung’s new budget-friendly phone; It will come with a “glastic” back cover and metal frame. The device will also be similar to the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition in its design.

When we look at the new render images, the Galaxy S21 FE will experience minor changes on the camera side compared to other models. For example, the protrusion of the module will be slightly more than other flagship models.

Another noticeable change is that this phone is larger than the standard Galaxy S21 model. According to reports, the phone will be 4 mm higher and 3.5 mm wider than the S21. However, there will be no change in the thickness of the phone.

Galaxy S21 FE alleged features

It will probably come with a “Glastic” and a matte back cover.

It will be equipped with a shiny metal frame

It will have dimensions of -155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9 mm

It will come with a 6.4 inch screen

selfie camera will be above the perforated screen

There will be a triple camera setup + flash on the back

The new model is expected to be budget-friendly. The device will have a price tag of $ 700. There is currently no clear information about the release date.