Galaxy S21 Family to Be Introduced on January 14

With the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event, Samsung’s new Galaxy S21 series will be unveiled. The features and sales prices of the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 +, Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphones whose information and images have been leaked to date will become clear. Samsung will also promote its new wireless headphones Galaxy Buds Pro at the event.

Galaxy S21 series and Buds Pro wireless headphones ready for launch

Last year, due to the epidemic, Samsung, Apple and many other giant names had to move their launches to the digital platform. Things were not expected to go different this year either, and the first news of the launch came from Samsung. The company Everyday Epic Galaxy Unpacked event by taking a little earlier than usual on January 14, 2021, according to Turkey will perform at 15.00 hours.

The company calls everyone Everyday Epic; Galaxy Unpacked invites you to watch their events and the invitation includes the following words; “Last year, with everyone closing home and working remotely, mobile technology became the center of our daily lives. Our rapid transition to a life that prioritizes mobile technology has started to bring the need for mobile devices that turn daily life into an extraordinary experience.”

With these words, the company used Galaxy S21’s camera module in the official promotional image of the event. With this launch, new smartphones Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 + and Galaxy S21 Ultra will be introduced. The launch is also expected to introduce new Galaxy Buds Pro wireless headphones and many new accessories compatible with the Galaxy S21 series.



