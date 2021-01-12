Galaxy S21: digital reader will be even faster, says rumor

The Galaxy S21, Samsung’s next top of the line, is expected to receive major improvements to its fingerprint reader, according to rumors published by informant Ice Universe on its Twitter account. The rumor has been commented on since last December and has now gained momentum with Qualcomm’s recent announcement about its new “3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2” technology, aimed at biometric readers embedded in screens.

In the tweet, the informant states that the sensor embedded in the Galaxy S21’s screen will have an area of ​​64 mm², 77% larger than that present in its predecessor, in addition to being even faster and more accurate, allowing the device to be unlocked with ‘just one touch’. In this sense, Qualcomm’s announcement made last Monday (11) seems to confirm the novelty for Samsung’s next top of the line.

Qualcomm also says in its announcement that its new technology will allow a sensor with a 77% larger area, 50% faster and capable of obtaining more biometric data than the previous generation – reaffirming the rumor commented by Ice Universe, which reacted positively to the news. The ‘cherry’ of the novelty lies in its launch estimate for the beginning of this year, as well as Samsung’s next line tops, which should be officially presented soon.

Despite the recent news from Qualcomm reinforcing the rumor presented about the new fingerprint reader of the Galaxy S21, there is still no official positioning from Samsung and, therefore, details may change until the official announcement of their new phones. The official South Korean event on new high-end mobile phones is set to take place next Thursday, January 14, during CES 2021.