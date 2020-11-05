Galaxy S21 design seen in leaked case photos

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is said to be official on January 14th. The images leaked on the internet so far gave an idea of ​​what the S21 Plus and Ultra could look like. Now, photos showing the cases prepared for both phones have emerged. These photos reveal the rear camera island hanging towards the edge of the phone in the S21 series.

In the images, there is a quad camera system behind the S21 Ultra. In previous leaks, there was a fifth sensor on the back of the phone, thought to be the Time-of-Flight sensor. According to recent rumors, the 108-megapixel sensor will serve as the main camera in the phone. It is stated that there will be a 40 megapixel camera on the front.

The S21 Plus has three rear camera sensors that stand slightly apart from the LED flash in a separate area. The leaked photos raise some questions about the durability of the S21 series chassis.

The news about the Samsung Galaxy S21 series is not limited to this. The S21 Ultra also received NFC certification with model number SM-G998U. The emergence of certifications strengthens the possibility that the S21 series will be announced earlier than expected, as advertised.



