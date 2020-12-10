Galaxy S21 Could Come With An Advanced Ultrasonic Fingerprint Reader

Samsung Galaxy S21 features continue to gain clarity.There have been many leaks regarding the Samsung Galaxy S21 features this time. With these leaks, the key technical features of the S21 series became clear.

As users continue the countdown for the S21 series, an important claim has been made about the Galaxy S21 series today. According to the claims made by Ice Universe, the Galaxy S21 will be released with a more advanced ultrasonic fingerprint reader.

The S21, which will bring many new technologies, will also maximize the fingerprint experience. In this section, we see that the S21 series, which is stated to have a faster fingerprint reader compared to the previous models of the series, will come with a more advanced ultrasonic fingerprint reader.

For now, no official statement has been made on the issue from the Samsung front. However, in the report published by Ice Universe on the subject, it also draws attention to the fact that this fingerprint sensor is 1.77 times larger than the fingerprint reader in S20 models.

In this section, it is stated that the S21s, which are stated to have a fingerprint reading area of ​​64 mm, can thus read the fingerprint more quickly.



