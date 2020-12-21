Galaxy S21 colors detailed with leaked new product photos

We’ve seen quite a few Galaxy S21 leaks, product photos and even preview reviews lately. We are seeing more official Galaxy S21 product photos just a little while before the series debut. This time, the entry-level Galaxy S21 colors are seen with a product photo showing four different colors together.

Starting with the pink version, this option has a rose gold-colored camera module that extends towards the edges. In purple, there is a metallic pink colored frame and camera module. The camera modules and back colors are matched with each other in the same tones in white and dark gray colors.

What we know so far shows that the Galaxy S21 series will come with 128 GB and 256 GB storage options. The processor is expected to be selected as Snapdragon 888 in the US and some countries. In many countries, we will see the Exynos 2100 processor. The basic level Galaxy S21 model has a 6.3-inch screen and has a thin screen bezel.

On the back of the Galaxy S21, there will be two 12-megapixel cameras, one wide angle and the other ultra wide angle. In addition, we will see a 64 megapixel telephoto camera that offers 3x optical zoom. It is stated that the 128 GB version of the Galaxy S21 will be sold in Europe with a price tag of 849 euros.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch date has not been announced. However, recent rumors indicate that the promotion will take place on January 14. We will continue to convey the developments in Technoblog.



