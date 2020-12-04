Galaxy S21 appears on Anatel and may soon arrive Brazil

The Galaxy S21 smartphone line may arrive earlier than expected, including in the Brazilian market. Recently, Samsung’s new family of devices appeared in registrations at the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), which indicate a forthcoming launch in our country.

According to details published on Twitter, Anatel’s database already includes references to the codenames of the Galaxy S21, S21 + and S21 Ultra. In other words, Samsung would already be preparing the records to launch its three new smartphones in Brazilian territory in the near future.

Information on the presence of the devices at Anatel comes after rumors indicating that Samsung will advance the launch of its new series of smartphones in 2021. According to speculation, the new line of devices may be launched in January, breaking the tradition of company to present the new Galaxy at the time of the Mobile World Congress.

The leaks also point out that Samsung’s new line of phones will feature the new Snapdragon 888 chip, recently presented by Qualcomm. The company should also launch models with its own SoC called Exynos 2100, which will possibly be used in the S21 editions sold in Brazil.

So far, Samsung has not officially commented on the matter and all details should be treated as rumors.



