Galaxy S21 and Buds Pro: Samsung

Samsung made the new Galaxy S21 line official at CES 2021 last week and everything indicates that they should arrive in Brazil soon. At least that’s what Samsung’s new page indicates for more information about the launch of the S21 line and Galaxy Buds Pro headphones in Brazil. Now see how to register and learn more about them.

The registration site to receive more information is quite simple, presenting choices for receiving news regarding both the Galaxy S21 line and the Galaxy Buds Pro and even both.

Remember that the Galaxy S21 line consists of 3 models: the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is the most powerful of them.

Galaxy Buds were announced on January 14 as a union between the best of Buds Plus and Live combining comfortable design, active noise cancellation, 360º sound, transparency mode and improved connection.

It is worth remembering that Samsung has already announced the official date of Samsung Unpacked in Brazil, when both the Galaxy S21 family and the Galaxy Buds Pro are due to debut in Portugal on February 9, 2021.

Galaxy S21 specifications

6.2-inch Dinamyc AMOLED display with Quad HD resolution (1440 x pixels)

Samsung Exynos 2100 platform

8 GB of RAM

128/256 GB of storage

Cameras

12 MP main (f / 1.8)

Ultrawide 12MP (f / 2.2) and 120 ° angle

64MP telephoto lens (f / 2.0) with OIS and 3x zoom

10 MP front (f / 2.2)

Video recording in 8K at 30 fps and 4K at 60 fps

4000mAh battery with fast charge and reverse charge

Android 11 with One UI 3.1 interface

Colors: Violet, Pink, Gray, White