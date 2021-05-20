Galaxy S21 5G Wins Exclusive Version of the Olympic Games

Galaxy S21 5G: Even with competition still threatened by the covid-19 pandemic, Japanese operator NTT DoCoMo has officially announced the arrival of a new version of the Galaxy S21. This is the Olympic Games Edition, an exclusive and Tokyo Olympics-based variant of Samsung’s top-of-the-line device.

The model has a unique wallpaper, in addition to being sold only in a shade of blue with the logo of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Inside, the variant brings the Snapdragon 888 as a processor, in addition to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The other technical specifications are the same as the conventional model.

This is not Samsung’s first attempt to honor the current edition of sports tournaments: in 2020, the Galaxy S20 had a canceled Olympic Games Edition, as the games themselves were postponed.

As the realization in 2021 is not yet fully confirmed, it is not yet possible to state that the current model will in fact be available for purchase. So far, the price has not been disclosed.