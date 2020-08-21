Galaxy S20 gets Note 20 features with update

A new version of Samsung’s One UI user interface was announced earlier this month with the Galaxy Note 20 series. The company has also started to bring the new version to the devices of the Galaxy S20 series.

According to the news on the SamMobile site; Users in European countries such as Italy, Hungary, Portugal and the Netherlands have started to get acquainted with this new version. The S20 5G, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra models are stated to be the first devices to receive the new One UI version.

The One UI 2.5 update brings some features from the Note 20 series to the S20 series. Among these, wireless DeX support stands out as the most striking option. With this feature, which mirrors the screen of the phone to TVs that support the screen, the screen of the device functions as a trackpad.

The update also brings some new camera features. Thanks to Pro Video Mode, one of them, users will be able to easily switch between different microphones of the phone. 8K 24fps video recording support is also among the features offered with the update.

Voice recordings and written notes can be matched with One UI 2.5. In addition, sharing Wi-Fi information with Galaxy devices becomes easier. All Galaxy S20 devices are expected to receive the update soon.



