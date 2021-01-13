Galaxy S20 FE races with S10 family at DxOMark

South Korean technology Samsung’s S20 FE camera capabilities were examined. Galaxy S20 FE matched expectations with DxOMark score. The device received a close score with the S10 series, which were the flagship devices of the previous generation.

Galaxy S20 FE camera capabilities scored 115 points from DxOMark

S20 FE model, which Samsung added to the S20 family later; DxOMark scored 119 points in photography performance, 101 points in video performance and 68 points in ‘zoom’ criteria.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE DxOMark score was announced as 115 on average. While leaving the Galaxy S10 Plus behind with this score, the S10 could not surpass the 5G model. From the same test; Galaxy S10 5G scored 116, while the S10 Plus scored 113 points.

Galaxy S20 FE camera features

On the smart phone; There are three cameras: 12 Megapixel f / 1.8 OIS wide-angle main camera, 8 Megapixel f / 2.0 3x optical zoom and telephoto with OIS and 12 Megapixel f / 2.2 ultra wide angle. Galaxy S20 FE can shoot video in 8K resolution.

On the front camera side, we are greeted by a 32 Megapixel f / 2.0 wide-angle camera with HDR support. This camera has 3x optical zoom and 30x Space Zoom and can shoot 4K resolution video.