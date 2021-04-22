Galaxy S20 FE is launched in new 4G version with Snapdragon 865

Samsung has made a new variant of a model available since last year. It is a third version of the Galaxy S20 FE, which was originally unveiled in September 2020.

The South Korean manufacturer has not confirmed the arrival of the device, but it appeared for sale on the Samsung website in Sweden, with all the information available. The model is codenamed SM-G780G and a configuration that was still unprecedented among the S20 FE: it is a version with only 4G mobile connectivity, but a Snapdragon 865 processor from Qualcomm.

Until now, the consumer had two possibilities in relation to the cell phone: the version with 5G and Snapdragon 865 chip or the one with 4G and Exynos 990 processor – which was cheaper for not having the new generation connectivity equipment. From now on, the version with Samsung’s own chip will no longer be produced.

At least for now, there is no information about the arrival of the new variant in the country – but the model has already been at least listed on Anatel, which suggests a launch here. In Brazil, the original model costs up to R $ 4,999.