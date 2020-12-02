Galaxy S20 FE gets December security update

December started yesterday and Samsung didn’t waste any time. This is because the South Korean giant has already started deploying its Android security suite to some high-end smartphones.

An example of this is the Galaxy S20 FE, which is already updated in Germany, Spain and the UK. For those who already have access to the update, the package brings firmware version G781BXXS1ATL1.

However, despite the sadness of many and the despair of others, Samsung is not providing any fixes for recent problems on the smartphone screen. For those who don’t remember, users report the presence of terrifying ghost touches.

Speaking of a simple update, Samsung is releasing fixes for a few security holes found only in Android. Additionally, the company fixes some flaws in the One UI interface.

Samsung has not commented on when it will provide a definitive solution to the problems on the Galaxy S20 FE screen, which many people have been worried about.

For now, the update is only available in Europe, and the Galaxy S20 FE 5G takes priority in Samsung’s “queue”.



