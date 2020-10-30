Galaxy S20 FE arrives in Brazil on November 3

The Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) will arrive in Brazil soon. Samsung is sending out invitations to the cell phone launch event in the country, which is scheduled for November 3, at 11 am (Brasília time).

The invitation sent to TecMundo follows the design patterns seen in the announcements of other presentations. The company also promises that it is preparing news for the “fans” of the brand. “Everything you want, in the colors you love”.

In addition to sending invitations to the event, Samsung has also launched a dedicated page for the Galaxy S20 FE on its website in Brazil. The page, available at this link, allows the user to register to receive information about the arrival of the smartphone in our country.

Top of the line, but affordable

The Galaxy S20 FE was presented by Samsung in September and its mission is to be the top-of-the-line smartphone “balanced” in the manufacturer’s catalog. The device brings some cuts in functionality to deliver a competitive price.

Equipped with a 6.5 ” Full HD + 120 Hz screen, the smartphone has a Snapdragon 865 processor, support for 5G and 6 GB of RAM. The battery is 4,500 mAH and supports wireless charging.

The device also has a 12 MP main camera, which has image stabilization, and auxiliary sensors of 12 MP ultrawide and 8 MP telephoto. The front solution is 32 MP.

Outside, the Galaxy 20 FE sells for $ 699, about R $ 4,036 in direct conversion. Apparently, we will only know the value of the smartphone in Brazil at the November 3 event.



