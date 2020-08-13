Galaxy S20 Fan Edition performance test revealed

Performance test for the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition has emerged. Information about the equipment of the model, which will meet with users as a new member of the S20 family, was also included in the performance test report.

Some features of the model have been leaked before. When the leaked features were examined, the model was expected to be with a Snapdragon processor. However, when looking at the information in the performance test, it is seen that the processor is Exynos.

Galaxy S20 Fan Edition performance test

Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, which was previously stated to meet with users with Snapdragon 865, was displayed with Exynos 990 as a result of the test. The model, which entered the Geekbench 5.2.0 test with the model number SM-G780F, showed information about its performance.

When the performance test of Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is examined, it is seen that the model received 588 points in the single operation test and 2448 points in the multi operation test. When other information in the test report is examined, it is seen that the model has 8 GB of RAM and works with Android 10.

It was confusing that the leaked information and the hardware that the model was tested on were different. According to other claims, the image of the model, which is stated to meet with users in the last months of 2020, has also been leaked. With this image, a screen with FHD + 120 Hz refresh rate is expected. There are also 6.5 inches or 6.7 inches of information for the size of the screen.

Other features of the model include 12 Megapixel main camera, 12 Megapixel ultra wide angle camera and 8 Megapixel telephoto camera information. The model, which is stated to be capable of 3x optical zoom, will be 4G or 5G supported according to the country where it is sold with a battery capacity of 4,500 mAh.



