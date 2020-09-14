Galaxy S20 Fan Edition launch date announced

In addition to the new flagship phones Samsung has launched a while ago, we have also come up with “Lite” versions. In this way, Samsung’s highly anticipated Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, aka Galaxy S20 FE, aims to appeal to many more people, and some design details have emerged after its performance. Now, there is a post regarding the introduction date of the phone. Here is the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition launch date!

Galaxy S20 Fan Edition launch date revealed

Samsung posted a poster and announced its new event to be held on September 23. The Fan Edition will likely be introduced at this event. We say it probably because it says “Unpacked for Every Fan” on the poster. Here it is estimated that the phone is referring to the Fan Edition version. Still, it is good to be prepared for anything.

This new version of the phone has come up with leaks in many ways. In the images shared by Onleaks, it was revealed that the Galaxy S20 FE will have minimal lines in its design.

There are three cameras on the back of the phone. When we look at the known camera features of the phone, it is expected that the 12 Megapixel Sony IMX555 main camera, 12 Megapixel ultra wide-angle and 8 Megapixel telephoto camera will appear. On the front, a 32 Megapixel front camera seems to welcome us.

On the processor side of the phone, we will see Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865. On the RAM side, there will be two options, 6 and 8 GB, and the phone’s 6.4 / 6.5 inch screen will have a 120 Hz screen refresh rate.

It is also said that the phone will contain a 4.500 mAh battery. The starting price of the phone is expected to be around $ 750. It is among the expectations that the phone will have red, dark blue, pink and green colors.



