Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 5G: video and price leak

The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, spiritual successor to the Galaxy S10 Lite that a few days ago showed up in the popular benchmark app Geekbench in an Exynos variant, has just shown up on the web in another leak.

This time we are talking about a new renderings (yes, as some have already leaked before) of the laptop that were disclosed by the Pricebaba website, with one of them being republished on Twitter by the well-known leaker @OnLeanks, showing a design similar to the one we know on the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra.

It is possible to see on the front the presence of slightly more pronounced edges than on the original Galaxy S20, and it seems that the screen of this model should not be curved, something that can attract the attention of those who do not like this detail.

And here comes your very first look at the #Samsung #GalaxyS20FE 5G! 360° video + gorgeous 5K renders, on behalf of my Friends over @Pricebaba -> https://t.co/ptAcTE9KVo pic.twitter.com/Vh8Czqi5B7 — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) August 15, 2020

For those who are not just content with images, we also have a video that shows the rendering above in 360 degrees, also available on the Pricebaba website:

The publication highlights that the images above are actually the 5G model of the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition. According to the information, the screen of the coming notebook must be 6.4 ”or 6.5” and its dimensions 161 x 73 x 8 mm.

Apparently, the rear of this model, like the Galaxy S10 Lite, will have a plastic finish, however, this time Samsung would have opted for a matte finish instead of a shiny one.

The three rear cameras (12 MP main + 12 MP wide + 8 MP telephoto) will be located inside a rectangle located in the upper left corner, with a microphone and a flash located on the right side of the sensors. The main module must be a Sony IMX555, the same as the S20.

The power button and volume controller are located on the left. At the bottom it is possible to notice the presence of the speakers, a microphone and USB type C port. The chip drawer is positioned in the top corner of the cell phone. As expected, there is no P2 input signal for headphones, and the fingerprint reader will be located under the screen.

In terms of hardware, this 5G model should hit the market with Snapdragon 865 chipset, 6 or 8 GB of RAM and Android 10 pre-installed at the factory (running under One UI 2.5). On the battery side, the leaked capacity was 4,500 mAh.

South Korean website The Elec suggests that the 5G model of the S20 FE will hit stores at a higher price than the Galaxy S10 Lite, costing the equivalent of $ 750 (~ R $ 4,069). A 4G version is also being produced, obviously, this will be marketed at a more affordable price.



