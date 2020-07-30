Galaxy S10 received Note 9 and Tab S5e security package

Samsung continues to update smartphones and tablets to the latest security package, allowing the public to take advantage of additional security barriers to allow the public to be less susceptible to vulnerabilities present in Android.

Recently the South Korean manufacturer started to make available the update that delivers the patch for the Galaxy S10e, S10, S10 Plus, Note 9 phones and the Tab S5e tablet, where little news has been implemented, something that was to be expected, mainly due to the fact devices are more stable.

The devices of the Galaxy S10 and Note 9 line received the firmwares that meet the codes G97xFXXU8CTG4 and N960FXXU6ETG3, respectively. There is no information about resources that have been applied to the devices, something expected, especially considering the fact that they are models that have some stability.

As for the Galaxy Tab S5e tablet, the 117 MB T720XXU1BTG3 firmware arrives with the August package and a fix focused on giving stability on the device’s WiFi, something that had started to fail at the time the previous patch had been installed.

For now the update is only available in Germany, but it should not be long before it reaches other regions. To update the models, or try to “pull” to see if the update was made available, but the notification for the download via OTA did not arrive, just go to Settings> Software update> Download and install.



