Galaxy S10 Lite starts getting new Android update

Samsung has just released a new software update for Galaxy S10 Lite users. The new version of the operating system arrives to update the device security patch for the month of January.

The update comes just a few days after the South Korean giant starts releasing Android 11 to cell phone owners in Italy, so you can’t wait to add new features or functions with today’s update. Instead, the new version of the operating system, which comes under the build number G770FXXS3DTL2, is focused only on improving the security level of the devices.

The update of the Galaxy S10 Lite to Android 11, despite having started this month in Italy, started in December, with the release of Google software for users of the device in Spain. Meanwhile, the flagships of the Galaxy Note 20 series have also started to receive the new version of Google’s operating system, including those that are officially marketed in Brazil.

The Galaxy S10 Lite update started to be available starting today, January 13, for several countries around the world. However, it is important to highlight, it is released in stages for each market. So it may take a few days or weeks before the entire user base of the device has access to the updated January patch.

To check if your device can now be updated, access the system settings, navigate to the Software Update option and select “Download and Update”.

So, has your Galaxy S10 Lite been updated with the January security patch? Comment with us in the space below.