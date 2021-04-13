Galaxy Quantum 2 introduced: second quantum cryptography phone from Samsung

Galaxy Quantum 2: Samsung and South Korean telecom operator SK

Telecom made the announcement. This new smartphone Galaxy Quantum 2 is the second Samsung phone to feature built-in quantum encryption technology for increased security. Last year we saw the Galaxy Quantum A model.

The Galaxy Quantum 2 contains a chip developed by a company called ID Quantique, which says it’s the world’s smallest quantum random number generator (QRNG) in 2.5mm square. It works by capturing random noise with an LED and a CMOS image sensor. According to SK Telecom, the QRNG chip generates unpredictable and pattern-free real random numbers for smartphone owners, allowing them to use security-requiring services more safely and securely.

What is the QRNG chip in the Galaxy Quantum 2 model for?

Thanks to quantum cryptography RNG, it is considered extremely difficult to hack a particular device without extensive physical access to it. The benefits may seem quite limited to the average customer, but the QRNG chip works automatically with apps that use Android Keystore APIs, which makes the technology more accessible to developers. In addition to the compatibility it offers with local organizations such as SK Telecom, Shinhan Bank and Standard Chartered Bank Korea, it also stands out with its own services such as T World. The telecom operator says it will work with more services in the future, including Samsung’s own credit cards.

The phone itself stands out for its fairly high specs, close to what you’d find in a high-end flagship phone a year or two ago. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, a 64-megapixel rear camera and a 6.7-inch 120 Hz OLED display. By the way, various videos we have encountered on YouTube suggest that this phone is based on the Galaxy A82 model, which has not been officially announced yet.

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 will be available in South Korea for the time being. The phone is expected to be available in this country on April 23.v