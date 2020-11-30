Galaxy Note is preparing for the beginning of the end!

Last week, we told you that negative claims about the Galaxy Note series came to the fore. Although these claims are still intact, a news came from Samsung regarding the Galaxy Note series. According to analysts’ comments, this series may no longer be needed.

Will the Galaxy Note series leave its place to its siblings?

According to the statements of South Korean analysts, Samsung will launch the Galaxy S21 series early to cope with the iPhone 12. The phone, which is expected to be released in January, may arrive quite early compared to its predecessor. However, the Galaxy S21 is sure to include the S-Pen pen we know from the Note series. The company’s investments in foldable phones provide the potential to increase screen sizes like never before.

Perhaps there is no need for the Note series when there is a Galaxy S series with large screens. Analysts also claim that the Galaxy S and Z series will come to the fore. While the US sanctions against Huawei are still ongoing, it might be a good move for the company to take its hand quickly.

Still, we expect to meet a new member of the Galaxy Note series. Again, according to some rumors that remain as claims, we will see Galaxy Note 21 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 in June as the only variation.

What do you think of these rumors circulating?



