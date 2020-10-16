Galaxy Note 9 started getting One UI 2.5 update

Samsung has started the distribution of the One UI 2.5 update for Galaxy Note 9. The update, which bears the version number N960FXXU6FTJ3M, was first distributed in Germany, according to social media posts.

The update brings innovations such as wireless DeX, camera modes such as Single Shot, different resolution and frame rate options for Pro video mode. One of the innovations is that Samsung offers the keyboard application to be divided into two during horizontal use.

Another feature of the update is the SOS message mode. When this mode is activated, the phone can be programmed to send a message every 30 minutes for 24 hours. It is also worth noting that the maximum period of 24 hours in this feature can be changed.

The One UI 2.5 update for Galaxy Note 9 is scheduled to meet users in more regions in the coming weeks. It is expected that this will be the last major update released for the Galaxy Note 9 and the phone will continue with security patches from now on.



