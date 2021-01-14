Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with Snapdragon

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is the latest flagship of the Note family and features a display that is said to be the best on the market. The device comes equipped with a Dynamic AMOLED panel of 6.9 inches with Quad HD + resolution of 3088×1440 pixels with a refresh rate of 120Hz, although it is limited to Full HD at its maximum speed.

The device has passed the tests of specialists on the DxOMark website several times and ended up offering average results in cameras and audio, but it was acclaimed for the quality of its display, becoming the current leader in the ranking of screens. Today, his Snapdragon version takes the lead, leaving his brother with Exynos in second place by just one point, with the “new” champion reaching 90 points.

Pros and cons

DxOMark points out as good points the good management of the brightness levels in most scenarios, the good rendering of colors, especially of skins, despite the supersaturation, the smooth touch during browsing through the gallery and the internet and the low presence of artifacts during the display of videos.

Among the negative points, the experts highlight problems of contrast when viewing videos, the inefficiency of the blue light filter in removing the blue color spectrum, the strong presence of aliasing and the lack of precision of the touch, with some these problems are also present in the version with Exynos.