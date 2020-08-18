Galaxy Note 20 Ultra survives endurance test

The highly anticipated smartphones go through various tests when they hit the market. The endurance test conducted by the YouTube channel JerryRigEverything is one of the most interesting of these. One of the newest guests of this test was the recently official Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

It should be noted that the Note 20 Ultra survived most of the torture inflicted on it. The smartphone just failed the burning test. In this test, it caused permanent damage to a significant part of the phone’s screen.

The screen of the Note 20 Ultra is protected by Corning’s new Gorilla Glass Victus. This glass manages to provide a similar level of protection to its predecessors. The screen can withstand scratches up to the sixth level on the Mohs hardness scale.

A deep look at the S Pen and its contents reveals the small lithium titanate battery. The charging coil is located at the tip of the pen. The ultrasonic under-screen fingerprint scanner continues to work even after a seventh level scratch.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra manages to maintain its structural integrity despite all the pressure applied. The fact that the phone does not stretch under pressure draws attention as one of the important indicators of its durability.



