Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Mobile phone disassembled

After we saw the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra screen put to the test in a test to tell if it is really resistant or not, we now have another sample of Samsung’s top-of-the-line components, which was disassembled in a video shown today by iFixit , which found some really tough parts inside the device, but not in the way you might have imagined.

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is the most premium version of Samsung’s latest flagship and the video shows iFixit technicians making some comments about the device, especially for those who already own a Galaxy Note 10 and who may wish to upgrade to a new generation. According to them, it is neither precise nor recommended, since there are few improvements in comparison.

The full video is about 53 minutes long and can be seen below:

Taylor and Kay-Kay, who are in the video, say the $ 1,300 price tag is too high for an exchange with few benefits, unless you’re looking for something more premium and fresh.

The version opened by them is the bronze color, which is the great highlight of Samsung as a visual identity for its products in 2020. Right after removing the back cover of the phone, they come across the huge lens of the main camera of 108 megapixels. The cover also has a microphone that connects via a connector to the cell phone.

Right after disconnecting the connectors it is possible to see the 4,500mAh battery and it is huge and it was really ultra glued to the device, just like the surname! It was necessary to add a little isopropyl alcohol to remove it. The cell’s heat dissipation system only has visible graphite, no copper as seen in other devices with a cooling chamber.



