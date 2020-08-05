Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is introduced; features and price!

Unpacked 2020 event, which was awaited by the technology industry on August 5, was held and Samsung introduced its new flagships, foldable phone, tablet and watch. Besides the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra models, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 became the favorite device of the event.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra features: 6.9 inch – Exynos 990

Samsung’s new flagship Galaxy Note 20 Ultra’s 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED display offers a resolution of 3200 × 1440 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Based on the Infinity-O design, that is, with a centered front camera hole, the screen can be pulled to a refresh rate of 60 Hz if desired.

The screen is not working at 120 Hz refresh rate continuously. Adaptive Screen feature is activated and it is increased to 120 Hz when necessary.

The screen, which has 511 PPI density and HDR support, is protected by Gorilla Glass 7. Thus, the Note 20 series became the first phones to use Gorilla Glass 7.

In addition, we must state that the fingerprint reader is on the screen.

The processor of Samsung’s new flagship was somewhat disappointing. While the majority of Samsung users want to purchase devices with Qualcomm processors instead of Exynos devices, Exynos 990, which was produced with a 7 nm + fabrication process, came once again. Yes, there is a version with Qualcomm processor, but as always, Exynos processor model will be sold in our country.

Exynos 990, an eight-core processor running at 2.73 GHz, incorporates the Mali-G77 MP11 graphics unit. The phone has 5G support, but this is closed since 5G technology is not available in our country.

The phone, which comes with 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB internal storage, supports microSD cards up to 1 TB.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra camera: 108 Megapixels, 8K video recording

Let’s come to another topic that is most curious; Galaxy Note 20 Ultra camera features! The 108 Megapixel main camera of the Note 20 Ultra comes with an aperture of f / 1.8. This camera is accompanied by a 12 Megapixel resolution f / 3.0 telephoto and 12 Megapixel f / 2.2 ultra wide angle camera.

While the main and telephoto camera minimizes the shaking with OIS, it can focus very quickly thanks to Samsung’s new Laser AF sensor. You can record 8K video with the camera of Galaxy Note 20 Ultra which has 5x optical zoom capability. It can reach 60 FPS in 4K resolution, 240 FPS in Full HD resolution and 960 FPS in 720p resolution.

Fast file transfer with Nearby Share

Developed as a competitor to the AirDrop feature since 2011 on iPhone and Mac, Nearby Share is on Galaxy Note 20. In this way, it is possible to transfer files between Android devices very simply and quickly.

4500 mAh battery, IP68 certification and Wi-Fi 6

The only port on the phone, which supports 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac, ax (Wi-Fi 6) and Bluetooth 5, is the USB-C port. Note 20 Ultra, which does not have a 3.5 mm headphone jack, offers water and dust resistance thanks to its IP68 certificate.

The phone, which is 164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1 mm in size, is powered by 4500 mAh battery. Samsung states that the battery can be charged 50 percent in 30 minutes.

More advanced S-Pen and Windows integration

As every year, Samsung developed the S-Pen pen, which is an indispensable part of the Galaxy Note series this year. Equipped with the renewed S-Pen and much more advanced features, the Samsung Note app also benefits from a 120 Hz refresh rate, offering a smoother pen experience.

Thanks to the Windows PC integration, you can see the notifications received on your phone from the PC and transfer files in the form of drag and drop.

The Samsung Note app is automatically syncing with your Microsoft account. In this way, your notes in your Outlook account can be transferred directly to the phone or, on the contrary, you can see the notes you received on the phone directly on your computer.

How much is the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra price?

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra price is set at 1265 Euros for Europe. Delivery of the device, which comes in three different color options, will start in certain markets on August 21. It is stated that the compatibility of 4G and 5G will vary according to the region where it is offered for sale.



