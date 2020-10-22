Galaxy Note 20 series’ One UI 3 beta test records started

Samsung recently started beta testing the One UI 3 user interface for the Galaxy S20 series. The company is now collecting records in the US for the One UI 3 beta test of the Galaxy Note 20 series.

Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra owners can register for the One UI 3 beta program via the Samsung Members app. However, this requires having a SIM unlocked version of the phones or being a Sprint or T-Mobile subscriber.

It is not yet known what innovations the One UI 3 user interface will bring to the Galaxy Note 20 series. However, it seems unlikely that the S20 series will offer different features than those seen in the beta version. One UI 3; It will bring changes in many areas from the home screen to the lock screen, from the camera to Bixby.

Continuing the beta tests for One UI 3, Samsung also continues to distribute the One UI 2.5 user interface. The company recently started the One UI 2.5 distribution for the S9 and Note 9 series.



