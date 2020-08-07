Galaxy Note 20 series gets first software update

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra were officially unveiled last Wednesday. After the introduction, the first software update prepared for the phones that were immediately available for sale was also published.

The software update in question is 500 MB in size. It is unknown what features the update adds to the members of the Note 20 series. Only the August 2020 Android security patch is mentioned in the update record.

Still, it seems likely that some performance improvements and minor bugs will be fixed with the update. Many people who buy Note 20 at this time are expected to encounter the presence of this update as soon as they turn on the phone.

Samsung has promised three major software updates for phones that come with the One UI 2.5 user interface installed on Android 10.



