Galaxy Note 20 series: full version distribution of One UI 3

One UI 3 beta program for Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, which started last month in South Korea, has ended. The end of the beta program indicates that the final version of One UI 3 for these two devices will begin distribution soon.

However, at this point, it should be underlined that the program was terminated in South Korea. In other countries, updates to the One UI 3 beta for the Note 20 series are still in progress. The One UI 3 beta program for the S20 series is currently underway in several countries. It is stated that Samsung may end this program, at least in South Korea, soon.

Samsung’s forum moderators also announced that the distribution of the latest One UI 3 beta released in South Korea for the foldable screen Galaxy Z Fold 2 has been stopped. It was stated that the distribution was stopped due to an error that prevented the phones from being unlocked. Samsung did not give information about when the distribution will begin.

The completion of the tests of the One UI 3 beta for the Galaxy Note 20 series, even in one country, shows that Samsung is now making the finishing touches.



