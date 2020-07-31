Galaxy Note 20 performance test result!

There were many leaks for the new member of the Galaxy Note series, which will be introduced as part of the Unpacked event on August 5. After the information about its features and design, the Galaxy Note 20 Geekbench score has leaked now. The Note 20 performance test with Exynos 990 processor was below expectations.

Galaxy Note 20 with Exynos 990 processor is in the class with Geekbench score

The launch of Samsung’s flagship devices to some regions with an Exynos processor and to some regions with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor has been a matter of debate for a long time. The opinions that Exynos gave lower performance and flagship devices should be presented to the consumer with Snapdragon processor in every region were also dominant.

In this discussion, an information emerging confirming the opinions expressed for the performance of Exynos processors emerged. The Galaxy Note 20 Geekbench score was almost the same as the Galaxy S20 Plus. You can see the results for the Note 20 performance test and the S20 Plus test below.

Give up the fantasy.

It can be confirmed that the Exynos version Note20 series processor is Exynos990, and its performance is no different from S20+, and there is no so-called optimization. You need to accept this fact, maybe you should look forward to Exynos1000 next year. pic.twitter.com/x0zPdWhSUM — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 31, 2020

On the other hand, there were some leaks about the price of the phone recently. It was suggested that the 4G version of the device will be 999 euros. The 5G supported model was claimed to be 1.099 euro and the Ultra version with 5G will be 1.349 euro. We will have to wait August 5 for exact prices. Turkey is the price to learn the device we may have to wait a little longer.



