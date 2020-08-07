Galaxy Note 20 and 20 Ultra update with security package

Samsung decided to take advantage of Friday to update most of the devices that were announced on Wednesday. After the Galaxy Watch 3, which is receiving the official blood oxygen monitoring function, now it is the turn of the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra smartphones.

The phablets are being updated for the security package for the month of August, allowing the public to have access to a fully updated device when they receive it at home, as they are still going through the pre-sale period.

The firmware, which is being sent via OTA to cell phones, has an average of 500 MB in size, where the changelog does not show great news in terms of features, only improvements in the stability and operation of the tools that are already present in smartphones.

These implementations that precede the delivery of the device to users make it possible for the company to anticipate possible problems that could influence initial public feedback and negatively impact the commercialization of line tops, something that is expected to happen in the second half of August.

It is worth remembering that during the event, Samsung confirmed that most of the company’s line tops of the last generations will receive up to three years of Android update, a renewal that was already being done in an unofficial way, but is now part of a promise of the South Korean.



