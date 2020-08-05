Galaxy M51 will come with 25W fast charging support

Rumors about the Samsung Galaxy M51 have been around for a while. The introduction of the smartphone in official documents shows that the promotion of the Galaxy M51 is not very far.

The smartphone was also approved by the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC). FCC certification also reveals that the smartphone will support 25W fast charging.

Although Samsung is expected to release the follower of the Galaxy M40 as the Galaxy M41, there have been reports that the company will use the name of the Galaxy M51 later on. The appearance of the phone with the model number SM-M515F in the FCC document also confirms that the name M51 was chosen.

The technical specifications of the Galaxy M51 remain uncertain. However, it was seen in previous rumors that the phone will have Snadpragon 730 processor and 8 GB of RAM will accompany this processor. It can be said that the phone, which will come out of the box with the Android 10 operating system, will stop at a point close to the Galaxy A71 in terms of processor power.

New details about the Samsung Galaxy M51 will be revealed in the coming days. The attention of the South Korean company is currently focused on the Galaxy Note 20 series and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 with foldable display.



