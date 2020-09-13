Galaxy M51 pre-order with Galaxy Buds gift

Samsung’s new Galaxy M51 phone with 7000 mAh battery power, 8 GB RAM and 64 MP main camera with quad rear camera was offered for sale in the Samsung Online Store with a special Galaxy Buds gift opportunity for pre-order.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Wireless Headphone gift campaign has started for those who pre-ordered the phone through Samsung’s online store until September 24 for the new member of the Samsung Galaxy M series, the Galaxy M51.

The headset, which will be given as a gift within the scope of the campaign, will be sent with the consumer purchased Samsung Galaxy M51. Product shipments are planned to be made after October 1.

Samsung’s new phone, which attracts attention with its affordable price and performance, joins another strong member of the M series with the Galaxy M51. The most striking feature of this smartphone, which is powered by a Snapdragon processor and has a screen size of 6.7 inches, is that it has a battery capacity of 7,000 mAh. The phone, which comes with 25W fast charging support, also includes 8 GB RAM capacity and 128 GB internal storage capacity that can be increased up to 512 GB. The Galaxy M51, which is also very ambitious in the camera, has a quad camera setup on the back. On the front of the phone, which comes with a 64 MP main camera, 12 MP ultra wide angle, 5 MP depth and 5 MP macro camera, there is a 32 MP resolution camera.

The pre-order price of the phone, which is offered to the taste of consumers with black and white color options, was determined as 3,799 TL including VAT.



