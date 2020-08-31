Galaxy M51 is announced with 7,000 mAh battery

After many leaks and speculation, Samsung confirmed the launch of the Galaxy M51 intermediate smartphone. The model initially appeared on the manufacturer’s German website.

The highlight of the device is the energy storage capacity: no less than 7,000 mAh, with a fast charge of 25W. According to Samsung, this makes it the ideal model for gaming marathons or video consumption.

In addition, the phone features an octa-core processor that is probably the Snapdragon 730, in addition to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage (expandable up to 512 GB by a microSD card). The screen is for those who like large devices: a 6.7 “AMOLED panel, with Full HD + resolution.

At the rear, the camera layout includes a 64 MP main sensor, in addition to ultra-wide (12 MP), macro (5 MP) lenses and a depth sensor (5 MP). The front camera is 32 MP. Finally, the biometric reader is positioned on the side.

Availability

For now, the device should be marketed only in selected markets, including some regions in Europe. The Galaxy M51 will be sold in white and black for the suggested price of € 360 – about R $ 2.3 thousand in direct currency conversion.

The pre-order is already released and shipments start on September 11 this year.



