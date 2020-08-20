Galaxy M51 can draw attention with its battery capacity

The Galaxy M51 looks set to be a next member of Samsung’s smartphone portfolio. Rumors and leaks about the device have been around since March. The newest of these reveals two important features of the smartphone.

Accordingly, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor will be at the heart of the smartphone. The 7000 mAh battery will provide the phone with the energy it needs. If this claim is true, the M51 will be one of the biggest battery-powered phones ever.

Other information is also available in the leak. Accordingly, the 64-megapixel sensor will serve as the main camera in the smartphone. On the front of the phone, there will be a 6.67-inch Full HD + resolution panel.

The Galaxy M51 is said to have passed Geekbench’s benchmark test with model number SM-M515F. Accordingly, the phone will have 8 GB of RAM. Documents from the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) show that the phone will have 25W charging support. It can be said that this feature, which is also available on the Galaxy M31s, does not seem surprising.

Galaxy M51 will likely hit the spotlight in India. However, the appearance of the phone’s support page on the Samsung Russia site indicates that the device will be sold in other countries and regions.



