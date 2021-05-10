Galaxy M51 Beats S21 Ultra and iPhone 12 Pro Max in Battery Ranking

Galaxy M51: The DxOMark website, best known for testing mobile devices and camera functions, has also begun to assess the battery life of these models.

Even at the beginning, the team’s evaluations already bring a highlight that can keep the first place for a long time: the Galaxy M51, Samsung’s premium intermediate model that has a 7,000 mAh power source.

However, just a high energy storage capacity is not enough to get a good grade.

Evaluating batteries

According to DxOMark, the tests take into account the autonomy or life of the battery and the speed of recharge. For this, specialized equipment is used, such as a Faraday cage to isolate the device and robots that perform automated tests of touching the screen. Features such as voice calls and video streaming are some of the steps taken.

The current top 10 battery from DxOMark consists of the following models:

Galaxy M51 – 88 points

Wiko Power U30 – 86 points

Oppo Find X3 Neo – 81 points

iPhone 12 Pro Max – 78 points

Vivo Y20s – 75 points

Huawei P40 Lite – 73 points

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G – 72 points

OnePlus 8T – 71 points

Moto G9 Power – 70 points

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (with Snapdragon) – 70 points

According to the website, the Galaxy M51 has a battery that can last three days and an hour in all, with 80% charge in an hour and 23 minutes. Although the recharge is not the best on the market, it is considered to be competent and compensated for the size of the energy source.