Galaxy M32: Samsung Unveils New Affordable Phone

Galaxy M32 introduced. Attracting attention with its affordable price, the Galaxy M32 impresses with its screen performance.

Samsung continues to expand its smartphone family. The company, which has recently focused on price and performance products, announced its new model at an event held in India.

Called Samsung Galaxy M32, the phone draws attention with its features and price. Here’s what you need to know about the phone, which is expected to go on sale in India in June.

Samsung Galaxy M32 features

Positioned at the entry level with its features, the Samsung Galaxy M32 gets its power from MediaTek’s Helio G80 processor. This processor, which is used in phones such as Xiaomi Redmi 9 and Realme 6i, has a 2.0 GHz CPU frequency and Mali-G52 MC2 graphics processing unit. When we look at the RAM side, there are two options, 4 and 6GB. Depending on the capacity you buy, you get 64 or 128GB of storage.

The phone, which shines with its screen part, uses a very capable panel for its class. The device comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and 90Hz high refresh rate. Coming with a quad camera array on the back, the Samsung Galaxy M32 draws attention with its photographic capabilities. These are 64 Megapixel main camera, 8 Megapixel ultra wide angle, 2 Megapixel macro and 2 Megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is a 20 Megapixel selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy M32, which is also ambitious about the battery, has a huge battery of 6000 mAh. The company, which is aware that the charge of the battery with this capacity will take a long time, has added 25W fast charging support to the phone. However, a charging adapter that only supports 15W comes out of the box of the device.

Processor: MediaTek Helio G80

Graphics processing unit: Mali-G52 MC2

RAM: 4/6GB

Storage: 64/128GB

Display: 6.4 inch Super Amoled, Full HD+, 90Hz high refresh rate

Rear camera: 64 Megapixels + 8 Megapixels + 2 Megapixels + 2 Megapixels

Selfie camera: 20 Megapixels

Battery: 6000 mAh, 25W fast charging support

Operating system: Android 11 OneUI 3.1

Price of the phone

The Galaxy M32, which comes in two different color options, black and light blue, has a price tag of 14999 INR in the version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The version that comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is sold for INR 16999.