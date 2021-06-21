Galaxy M32 Made Official: 90 Hz Display, 6000 mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy M32 has finally been officially revealed. A 6000 mAh battery will give the Samsung Galaxy M32 the energy it needs. The phone, which will come with a 6.4-inch 90 Hz AMOLED display, has a MediaTek Helio G80 processor at its heart.

The notch on the screen of the phone will host a 20-megapixel front camera. The maximum brightness level of the Full HD + resolution screen is 800 nits. The fingerprint scanner on the right side of the phone also houses the power button.

On the back of the Samsung Galaxy M32, there is a quad camera system. Here, the 64-megapixel sensor takes over the main camera. An 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor complete the system. The Helio G80 will be accompanied by 4 or 6 GB of RAM. Internal storage options are 64 and 128 GB. The smartphone will come out of the box with Android 11 and One UI 3.1.

The 6000 mAh battery, which gives the phone the energy it needs, has 25W charging support. However, only 15W charging adapter will come out of the box of the device. Headphone jack and Bluetooth 5.0 support are also among the phone’s features.

There are two color options for the Samsung Galaxy M32, black and blue. The smartphone will launch in India on June 28 with prices starting at Rs 14,999.