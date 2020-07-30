Galaxy M31s with 6,000 mAh battery and AMOLED display

Samsung recently introduced the Galaxy M31s, a new device that brings powerful specifications and aims at cost-effectiveness. The model arrives with a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen, marking the technology debut in the M line, and also a robust battery: the power source has 6,000 mAh and 25W fast recharge.

The AMOLED display with Full HD + resolution and HDR support comes with thin edges and rounded sides. In addition, the device has a hole in the screen to hold the 32 MP selfie camera.

At the rear, the device has four cameras, which are led by the main sensor Sony IMX682 64 MP, capable of recording videos up to 4K. The set also includes a 12 MP ultrawide solution and two 5 MP modules, which are aimed at Macro photos and images with depth of field.

Up to 8 GB of RAM

Inside, the Samsung smartphone has an Exynos 9611 processor that comes with 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM. The storage is 128 GB and can be expanded via memory card.

The Smartphone has a digital reader on the side, USB-C connection and will hit the market with Android 10, which comes equipped with the OneUI Core 2.1 modification. Sales start on August 6 in India, with no plans to launch elsewhere.

Samsung will sell the Galaxy M31s with 6 GB of RAM for 20,499 rupees, about R $ 1,416 in direct conversion to our currency. The 8 GB edition costs 22,499 rupees, approximately R $ 1,556.



